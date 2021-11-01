Maggots Lead To Discovery Of Decaying Body In Marsiling HDB

Though living alone can make one learn to be independent, it could also be risky since no one might be aware if something bad happens.

Last week, several residents living in Block 18 of Marsiling Lane noticed a bad smell lingering around the area.

While they initially brushed it off as garbage or a dead rat, 2 residents soon called the police once they saw maggots coming from the next-door unit.

Upon investigation, the police found a decaying body lying inside.

Marsiling residents find maggots along corridor

According to Lianhe Zaobao last Friday (29 Oct), a man’s body was discovered in a unit on the 4th level of Block 18 Marsiling Lane.

While there had been a strong stench lingering around the block for several days, residents did not think too much about it.

They thought it was either the garbage nearby or a dead rat somewhere around the area.

However, on Friday (29 Oct) morning, when 2 residents were preparing to go for a run, they opened the door to find dozens of maggots squirming on the corridor floor.

Horrified, they immediately called the police as they knew something was amiss.

Police find decaying body in Marsiling HDB

After arriving at the scene, the police tried knocking on the door. However, they eventually had to call the locksmith since no one responded.

Upon opening the door, they found a man’s body lying in the living room, where the stench was even more overpowering.

Since it has been a couple of days, Lianhe Zaobao reported that his body was already decomposing, with many maggots around the house.

The police confirmed with the Chinese daily that they had received a call that day at 7.16am. They said an unnatural death had occurred in the HDB flat and the deceased was declared dead on the spot by medical staff.

Deceased was last seen 2 weeks ago

One of the man’s neighbours told Lianhe Zaobao that the residents of the affected unit moved in 3 years ago.

While it was originally a 60-year-old couple and their son, they were unsure as to who was still living in the unit.

The resident who called the police mentioned he had only seen a young man entering and leaving the unit. Hence, it is believed that he is the only resident in the unit.

Lianhe Zaobao found out residents last saw the man 2 weeks ago.

The deceased had apparently lost a lot of weight within the last month. He was said to have worked in an industrial area but had stayed home most of the time during the pandemic. He had only gone out to buy food and beer.

Police investigations ongoing

While police have classified the case as unnatural death, further investigations are required to find out more about the incident.

They also confirmed that no one else was in the house.

After the body was brought away, the town council immediately sent a cleaner to clean the corridor and clear the maggots.

Rest in peace

Dying alone is tragic, and even more so when one’s body is only discovered in a grotesque, decaying state.

We hope through this incident, residents can put in the effort to look out for their neighbours, especially those living alone.

And more importantly, never ignore a stench wafting around the corridor area.

MS News offers our condolences to the man’s family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.