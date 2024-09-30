66-year-old woman’s body found at Punggol Waterway Park, no foul play suspected

Body was found floating in the waters of Punggol Waterway Park

Over the weekend, the body of a 66-year-old woman was found at Punggol Waterway Park.

The discovery was made last Saturday (28 Sept) morning, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Members of the public see blue tent at scene

Two members of the public told the paper that they had been doing morning exercises for about 20 years at the area.

But when they arrived at the park at about 7am that morning, they saw a police blue tent.

This was the first time they had encountered a case of somebody falling into the water, they said.

Another interviewee said the park is quite brightly lit at night, so it’s unlikely that anybody would fall into the river accidentally.

The location is reportedly near Waterway Point mall and was busy since it was the weekend. Many passers-by stopped to check out what had happened.

At 8.40am, it was observed that the police had cordoned off the area.

A pair of pink slippers were seen next to the blue tent.

Body retrived after being found at Punggol Waterway Park

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 6.50am last Saturday.

The body of a 66-year-old womman was found floating in the waters along Punggol Walk, it added.

She was retrieved from the waters and pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

