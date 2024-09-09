33-year-old man’s body found at East Coast Park, no foul play suspected

Body was found along the shoreline, say police

Over the weekend, the body of a 33-year-old man was found at East Coast Park.

The discovery was made last Saturday (7 Sept) morning, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Member of the public sees police at the scene

A member of the public named only as Mr Lin (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that he passed by the beach near carpark F3 at about 10am.

He saw what appeared to be a body covered with a white cloth on the ground and a bicycle nearby.

The area had also been cordoned off by the police, with officers seen patrolling the beach.

Police vehicles seen in the area

A photo shared by Mr Lin showed at least three police vehicles parked on the road next to the park.

Other members of the public told Shin Min reporters that people often played water sports in the area.

Visitors also took boats out to the sea to fish.

No foul play suspected

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said received a call for assistance at about 7.50am last Saturday.

The body of a 33-year-old man was found along the shoreline of East Coast Park, it added.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Other similar incidents

The incident is at least the fifth time a body was found in and around the area in the last four years.

In September 2020, a 42-year-old auxiliary police officer was found dead at a carpark of East Coast Park.

In March 2021, the body of a 62-year-old man was found in the waters off the park, while a 24-year-old man was found floating in the waters in August 2022.

Most recently in December last year, the body of a 20-year-old man was retrieved from the waters off East Coast Park.

