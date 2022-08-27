24-Year-Old Man’s Body Found Floating In East Coast Park Waters, Police Investigating

Body Of Man In Swimming Attire Found Floating At Sea At East Coast Park

A leisurely visit to East Coast Park (ECP) this morning (27 Aug) turned into a horrific affair when beachgoers spotted rescue personnel salvaging a body from the sea.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the body of a young man was found floating in the sea early today.

They have identified the victim to be a 24-year-old man, who likely drowned while he was out in the water.

Shin Min Daily News reported that a family was at ECP for a fishing trip early on Saturday (27 Aug) morning. At about 6am, they noticed people gathering along the shore.

A closer look led them to find personnel from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) seemingly attending to a case.

They then noticed the body of a man lying on the sand. A member of the family told the Chinese newspaper that the deceased, who was wearing swimming attire, was lying face up.

The state he was in led them to believe that he could have drowned while swimming in the sea. Police later covered the body with a blue tent.

Police investigating incident

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF confirmed that they received a call for help at ECP this morning. Here’s their statement in full:

On 27 Aug 2022 at about 7am, SCDF received a call for a water rescue assistance at 920 East Coast Park, near Carpark C1. Upon SCDF’s arrival, a body was seen floating in the water. SCDF rescuers retrieved the body from the shoreline. The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Citing a police statement, Shin Min Daily News also noted that the SPF has ruled out foul play following preliminary investigations. However, investigations are ongoing.

Personnel eventually carried the dead body away.

As investigations are still underway, the public should avoid speculating on the incident.

Hopefully, the authorities are able to get in touch with the deceased’s family. MS News extends our sincere condolences to them.

