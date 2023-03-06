24-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found At Sim Lim Tower, Police Rule Out Homicide

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

24-Year-Old Woman’s Body Found At Sim Lim Tower, Blue Tent Seen On Carpark Ramp

Sim Lim Tower is known for its many electronics stores, but unfortunately a sad incident took place there last weekend.

The body of a 24-year-old woman was found on the ground floor of the building.

The police have ruled out homicide.

Body found at Sim Lim Tower on 3 Mar

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a call for assistance at about 9,35pm last Friday (3 Mar), they told 8World News.

When they arrived at the location on Jalan Besar, they found a 24-year-old woman lying motionless on the ground floor of Sim Lim Tower.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a medic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Blue police tent seen at carpark entrance

A photo circulated over Instagram that has since been taken down showed the dreaded police blue tent on a ramp at the entrance to the Sim Lim Tower carpark.

A police officer was standing next to the tent.

Nearby, a police car was also parked at the side of the road.

Passer-by claims that someone jumped down

In a Facebook post on 3 Mar, a passer-by shared that he saw many police cars around Sim Lim Tower that day.

That was when he found out that someone had jumped down, he claimed.

He elaborated in the comments that he asked an eyewitness what had happened, and that person alleged that someone had jumped down.

Apparently, that person claimed he was nearby and saw this happen.

This prompted the OP to recall a previous incident many years ago when he saw somebody jump from the building.

Police rule out homicide

The police have ruled out homicide, according to preliminary investigations, they told 8World News.

According to STOMP, they also don’t suspect foul play.

Further investigations are currently ongoing.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

