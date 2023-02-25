Elderly Man Found Dead In Golden Mile Complex Carpark, Case Classified As Unnatural Death

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

70-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Golden Mile Complex Reportedly Slept In Carpark For Months

Over the years, Golden Mile Complex has been the scene of several curious incidents.

However, this might be the most tragic of them all: An elderly man was found dead in the building’s carpark.

The police have classified the case as an unnatural death.

Man was pronounced dead at Golden Mile Complex

At 9am on Saturday (25 Feb) morning, the police were alerted to an incident at Golden Mile Complex, they told Shin Min Daily News.

When they arrived, they found a 70-year-old man lying motionless in the carpark.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who were also notified, sent paramedics down.

They pronounced the elderly man dead at the scene.

Eyewitnesses had reported seeing at least six police vehicles and about 10 police and SCDF officers at the Golden Mile carpark.

A body covered with a white sheet lay under the staircase, with the area cordoned off from the public.

Body was discovered by carpark employee

Distressingly, the body was discovered by a female employee of the carpark.

The woman told Shin Min that she saw the deceased lying unconscious under the staircase when she reported for work that morning.

He was shirtless and lying on his back on a makeshift bed made of wooden planks, she said.

Strangely, part of his body was dangling out of the “bed”, and a pillow was covering his face, she added.

She called out to him twice and called the police when she didn’t get a response.

The deceased had been sleeping at that spot for the past few months, noted the woman, who didn’t want to be named.

Deceased’s face was swollen: Friend

A friend of the deceased, who rushed down to the scene after hearing the bad news, said his friend had been suffering from an illness.

When he saw the man’s face for the last time, he described it as “swollen and blue”.

“It looked as though he’d suffocated to death,” said the friend, who claimed to have known the deceased since he was 18.

Deceased would drink almost every night

Shopkeepers at Golden Mile Complex said the deceased was a familiar face in the mall.

He would drink at the bars there almost every night, they said, and used to party there with friends.

Recently, however, he’d been seen drinking alone in the stairwell.

Case classified as unnatural death

The police have classified the case as one of unnatural death.

However, preliminary investigations have ruled out the possibility of homicide.

Further investigations are currently ongoing.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. May they find out what happened to him soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.