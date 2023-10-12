New Food Court Opens At S’pore Botanic Gardens, Get Your Kopi Here For S$0.60

Sprouts Food Court At Botanic Gardens Opens, Offers Cheap Drinks

A new food court situated at the Singapore Botanic Gardens recently opened, and it serves coffee and tea for as low as S$0.60.

Not only that, a famous seafood zichar brand has also set up shop at the new food court, selling affordable set meals for just S$5.

Food and beverage prices here are reportedly lower than most neighbourhood eateries, which the owner says is to make their food accessible to nearby students and office workers.

The owner also added that they aim to maintain such wallet-friendly prices even as time goes by.

New food court at Botanic Gardens has Western food & seafood zichar

According to Shin Min Daily News, Sprouts Food Place began operations on Friday (6 Oct).

They are situated near the Nassim Gate at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

At the time of writing, three out of the five total stalls at the food court are welcoming guests. These include a Botak Jones western food stall, as well as a Melben Seafood-operated zichar stall.

In total, the new food court can seat up to 150 diners.

Has S$0.60 Kopi O or Teh O & set lunches for as low as S$5

When a reporter from the Chinese-language daily visited, the food and drink prices at Sprouts Food Place was what caught their attention.

Even though this new establishment has found themselves in the midst of other mid- to high-end restaurants, its offerings are relatively affordable.

For instance, a hot Kopi O or Teh O will only set you back S$0.60 at Sprouts. You can also have the iced version for S$0.20 more.

Other hot drinks such as Chrysanthemum tea or Teh Halia go for only S$1 each, which is cheaper than most hawker centres and coffeeshops.

On top of that, the western stall and the zichar stall both offer set lunches for as low as S$5.

Maintains low prices to attract nearby students & office workers

Xu Tianmu (name transliterated from Mandarin) is the 34-year-old owner of Sprouts Food Place and the operator of the drink stall.

He told Shin Min that there are many students and office workers nearby. As such, it is important to keep their prices as budget-friendly as possible in order to keep their food accessible to these crowds.

Additionally, for those very reasons, Mr Xu advises other stall operators at the food court to do the same.

As the establishment is a 10-minute walk from public transportation nodes, it’s crucial for them to nurture relations with customers and make them regulars. This will, in turn, help the stalls grow a stable business in the long-run, he explained.

“This is not an opening sale. Our goal is to maintain this price over the long term.”

Mr Xu also revealed that a food court-inspired restaurant stood at this very location prior to them taking over. However, they did not have air-conditioning, so customers had to have their meals in the sweltering heat.

Hence, he redesigned Sprouts Food Place to have air-conditioning, so that diners can enjoy their food in comfort.

If you’d like to check the food court out, here’s how to get there:



Sprouts Food Place

Address: 1J Cluny Road (outside Raffles Building), Singapore 259 607

Opening hours: 7am – 9.30pm daily (hours differ for each stall, check NParks for info)

Nearest MRT station: Botanic Gardens

