Boy rides bicycle with child in front basket in Jurong, Internet calls it ‘kampong spirit’

Boy rides bicycle with child seated in front basket at Jurong pedestrian crossing

On Monday (19 Aug), the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page shared a video that sparked concern among viewers.

In the footage, a boy is seen riding a bicycle with another child seated in the front basket near a traffic junction.

The incident appears to have occurred outside an HDB carpark along Jurong West Avenue 3.

Boys are not wearing safety gear

Captured from a motorcyclist’s perspective at the junction, the video shows the smaller child sitting precariously in the front basket, legs dangling, as the older boy cycles across the road.

Neither child is wearing a helmet or any safety gear.

Despite the red pedestrian signal indicating they should stop, the boy keeps moving forward on his bike.

Netizens thrilled with ‘kampong spirit’

While some netizens criticised the boys’ actions, others lauded the display of “kampong spirit”.

Some even drew a humorous parallel to the iconic scene from the classic family sci-fi film ‘E.T.’.

Overall, the incident sparked nostalgia among netizens, with many reminiscing about the carefree days of their own childhoods.

