Family of 4 riding e-bike along Bukit Batok Road sparks safety concerns

Family of 4, including 2 children, spotted on PAB in Bukit Batok

A motorist was driving along Bukit Batok Road when they came across a family of four on a single Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) in traffic.

The motorist then took a photograph of the family on the PAB, which later surfaced on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page.

The image sparked discussions in the comments about how they’re going against the rules and posing a danger to other road users.

On Saturday (23 March), a photograph of a family of four — including two children — on a PAB at a traffic junction surfaced online.

A young child appeared to be sitting in front, in a child seat by the handlebars, while a man in an orange polo t-shirt and black cap — presumably the father — sat behind.

On the pillion seat sat a woman in an orange dress and a floral helmet, who was possibly the mother. She carried what looked to be an infant in a baby carrier in front of her, sandwiched between her chest and the father’s back.

In the distance, a sign indicated that this sighting happened along Bukit Batok Road.

Netizens express concern for safety of children & other motorists

In the comments, Facebook users who came across the post called out the adults for endangering their children and other road users.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the minimum age for riding a PAB is 16. This applies to pillion riders as well.

One user called for the authorities to ban PAB and Personal Mobility Aids (PMA) users from the roads.

They also pointed out that should one of the children fall, the consequences could be fatal.

Another user urged the family to use public transport instead of putting themselves and the motorists around them in danger.

