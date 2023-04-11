Boy In Bukit Panjang Caught Allegedly Humping Cat, Authorities Urged To Take Action

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Boy In Bukit Panjang Caught On CCTV Allegedly Humping Cat

UPDATE (11 Apr, 3.09pm): The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has said that it is aware of the incident and has reported it to the relevant authorities.

It has also reached out to the owner of the cat to offer support and urges anyone with more information to get in touch. You may read their full statement below.

—

Recently, harrowing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of a boy allegedly humping a cat in Singapore went viral.

According to the timestamp, the incident occurred in Bukit Panjang on Saturday (8 Apr) at around 1.50am.

Following the incident, outraged animal lovers urged authorities to take action.

CCTV footage catches boy seemingly humping cat in Bukit Panjang

At the time of writing, the video has made its way to social media sites like Facebook and Reddit.

A post in the Cat Lovers Singapore Facebook group on Tuesday (11 Apr) claimed that the incident occurred in Bukit Panjang.

The viral footage was about a minute long and captured the boy seemingly humping the cat multiple times.

At the start of the video, the boy could be seen loitering outside a ground-floor home and canvassing the area.

After seemingly confirming that the coast was clear, he got down on his knees and began to hump the unsuspecting cat.

Following one or two thrusts, the cat ran away from the assailant.

However, the boy pursued the feline and went so far as to pick it up to continue humping it again.

SPCA aware of incident, reported it to authorities

Following the viral video, many animal lovers have come forward to gather information about the boy.

They have also urged the relevant authorities to take action against the boy in the video. An Instagram story caption accompanying the footage claimed that the OP has attempted to file a police report.

In response to MS News‘ queries, Aarthi Sankar, Executive Director of SPCA, said that they were alerted to the video by a member of the public on the evening of 10 Apr.

They have since reported the matter to the relevant authorities and offered support to the cat’s owner.

“The contents of the video are deeply distressing and raise concerns about the rising number of animal abuse and welfare cases, including incidents involving minors in recent years,” Ms Aarthi’s statement reads.

“As the SPCA continues to focus our efforts towards education and advocacy, we urge parents and educators to underscore to their children the importance of treating all animals as sentient beings. The SPCA is here to provide advice and resources if required.”

Anyone with credible information about the identity of the person in the video is encouraged to contact SPCA’s 24-hour hotline at 6287 5355 Ext. 9.

All information will be handled with the utmost confidentiality.

“Together, we can work towards creating a safer and more compassionate society for animals.”

Hope justice will be sought

Thankfully, the CCTV footage captured evidence of the boy’s lewd actions so that the relevant parties can follow up on the incident.

Hopefully, the authorities will investigate further and take action if need be.

Should the boy require any type of medical assessment, we hope he will receive it too.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.