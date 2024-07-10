Boy in M’sia dies after being poisoned by ‘monkey trap’ snack, brother in critical condition

Boy in M’sia dies after eating snack containing rat poison

One of the brothers taken to the hospital after eating a snack containing rat poison reportedly died.

The other brother is still undergoing treatment at the hospital, fighting to survive.

3-year-old boy dies at hospital after eating rat poison

According to a report on Monday (8 July), both of the boys were fighting for their lives at Penang General Hospital, according to the New Straits Times.

However, on Wednesday (10 July), the three-year-old boy Muhammad Akil Syauq was pronounced dead at Penang General Hospital at around 8.30am, as confirmed by Kulim deputy police chief Deputy Superintendent Safuan Md Nor.

“It was informed that the three-year-old victim died at around 8.30am today at Penang General Hospital. The investigation officer is on the way to the hospital, that is all I can disclose for now,” Deputy Superintendent Nor said in a statement.

Boys sent to hospital after ingesting poison snack intended for wild animals

On Saturday (6 July), both of the boys reportedly ate a snack that carried rat poison.

Their mother, after seeing them foaming at the mouth and vomiting, rushed them to a government clinic before they were transferred to Kulim Government Hospital.

Due to their critical condition, they were then transferred to Penang General Hospital for further treatment.

According to Deputy Superintendent Nor, the snack was hung on a wire fence and was intended for trapping wild animals that ventured near their dwelling in Kampung Banggol Berangan.

