M’sia Boy Draws Himself ‘Going To Sleep First’ Before Parents, Passes Away In Accident Days Later

Boy Gives Parents Drawing Of Himself Sleeping Days Before Fatal Accident

The loss of a family member, especially when it’s a child, is one of the most painful things one can experience.

Sadly, a family in Malaysia had to endure just that when they lost their young son in a fatal accident recently.

Just days before his death, the seven-year-old had drawn a picture of his family that ended up predicting his fate.

In the drawing, he portrayed himself sleeping and swaddled like a baby while his parents lay awake next to him.

At the time, he even told his parents that he was “going to bed first” and asked them to ‘join’ him later.

Boy made drawing of himself sleeping in shroud-like blanket before accident

Last Saturday (8 Apr), the boy’s mother, Nor Hazwani, shared a few of his drawings in a Facebook post.

In one of the sketches, the boy, Aydan, drew himself swaddled in a blanket like a baby while sleeping.

Meanwhile, his parents are depicted lying awake next to him with a heart between them.

Via the caption, Madam Hazwani recounted a conversation she had with Aydan about the drawing.

When she asked why he drew himself but not his parents sleeping, he supposedly said he was “going to sleep first”.

He also told her that she “can go to sleep with daddy later”.

Then, she questioned why Aydan drew himself without hands and legs, to which he answered he was “becoming a baby again”.

At the time, Madam Hazwani did not think too much of it and assumed it to be a swaddling blanket.

Little did she know, it was not a blanket after all but a shroud, she wrote in the caption.

Later on, Aydan came up with another drawing that showed just him sleeping in a swaddle.

In an eerie coincidence, Madam Hazwani shared a photo of Aydan in a shroud that looked just like he did in the drawing.

Boy passed away after losing too much blood in accident

Harian Metro reported that Aydan lost his life when his parents’ motorcycle collided with another en route to a mosque.

On that day (4 Apr), Madam Hazwani and her husband, Muhamad Afiq Rosli, wanted to conduct Tarawih prayers at home.

However, Aydan kept pleading with his parents to go to the mosque and they eventually relented.

Unfortunately, the accident occurred just when they were about to reach the mosque.

Aydan was rushed to the hospital afterwards, but internal bleeding in his brain and abdomen led to him being pronounced dead the next day.

His mother got away with light injuries, while his father sustained a broken thigh bone and is now in recovery.

Aydan has since been laid to rest in Mr Afiq’s hometown of Johor.

Boy dreamed of becoming an artist one day

Madam Hazwani added that it dawned on her after Aydan’s death that perhaps he had a premonition. As a result, he left the drawings behind for his parents.

“He had dreams of becoming an artist, and I never expected his drawings to spread so widely after his departure,” she said.

Prior to his untimely death, Madam Hazwani and Mr Afiq had plans of celebrating their upcoming wedding anniversary with Aydan.

They had even picked out new clothes for Raya and gone with an all-black theme, not knowing that death would darken their doorstep.

With Aydan’s final resting place being in Johor, the couple is now considering moving there to be closer to their only child.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Aydan’s parents and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Harian Metro.