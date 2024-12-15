‘Because I’m not British’: 12-year-old boy in M’sia proudly announces on TikTok that he failed English test

12-year-old M’sian boy proudly announces that he failed his English test

A 12-year-old boy in Malaysia recently went viral on TikTok after proudly announcing that he failed his English test.

In a short video from his now-deleted TikTok page, the Year 6 student showed his test results, revealing that he scored only 26%.

Despite this, he coolly threw a piece sign and wrote the reason for his low score: “Why did I fail? Because I am Malay not British.”

Netizens criticise ‘overconfident’ boy

The boy’s sentiment drew strong reactions from Malay netizens, who stressed that learning English is as important as Bahasa Malaysia.

Some believe that the boy would regret his ideals when he grows older and faces opportunities that require him to use the language.

The issue was also reposted on reddit, where users said that the boy was being overconfident and immature.

One netizen even wrote that it was not just the boy’s score that was worrying, but also his behaviour.

TikTok trend among Malaysian and Indonesian students

The 12-year-old is not the only young social media user who believes it is not important to learn English.

On TikTok, it seems to be a trend among young Malaysian and Indonesian students to undermine their English studies.

They post similar videos showing their test papers, books, and school activities with the caption: “It’s natural that our English scores are low, we’re Malaysians/Indonesians, not English people.”

However, some also added a disclaimer that they are only posting the sentiment “for content”.

Also read: ‘We are dying mentally’: Teacher in M’sia frustrated by student copying exam questions as answers

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from WeirdKaya and TikTok.