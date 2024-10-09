4-year-old boy falls from 2nd floor at kindergarten in China, claims teacher pushed him

4-year-old boy falls from second floor of kindergarten in China

On 30 Sept, a four-year-old boy in Jiangxi Province, China, fell from a second-floor window at his kindergarten, resulting in severe injuries.

Speaking to Xiaoxiang Morning News on 8 Oct, the boy’s father, Mr Hu, explained that his son, nicknamed Chaochao, had fallen from a height of four to five metres, landing on a concrete floor outside an abandoned classroom.

Initially in critical condition, Chaochao has since stabilised and is “recovering relatively well”, according to Mr Hu.

He suffered from bleeding in his left lung, a flattened and fractured spine, and multiple soft tissue injuries throughout his body.

Boy claims teacher pushed him out of the window

Mr Hu said the family had initially suspected that the fall was due to the kindergarten’s insufficient supervision.

However, after regaining consciousness, Chaochao shared a troubling account of what happened. He claimed that as punishment, he was made to stand at the door for “a long, long time” before being locked in a “small dark room”.

According to Chaochao, the teacher then told him to jump out of the window. When he did not comply, she allegedly pushed him.

When Mr Hu, who shared an audio recording of his conversation with Chaochao, asked if the teacher had pushed him with her hand, the boy replied: “Yes. Then I fell down.”

Photos provided by Mr Hu show the abandoned room on the second floor, featuring windows with guardrails and a view of the ground below, where a car wash is located.

Kindergarten negotiates compensation after boy falls from 2nd floor

Mr Hu reported the incident to the police on the same day and followed up with authorities, who confirmed an ongoing investigation.

The kindergarten has covered Chaochao’s medical expenses and initiated compensation negotiations, attributing the incident to the boy having “eaten an extra piece of pear that day”.

However, Mr Hu said they still did not know how the boy fell, and demanded to know the truth before discussing compensation.

He also noted that the family has not been allowed to view surveillance footage.

The fence in the small house is very high, about 1.7m high, and it is difficult for a child to climb up. There are surveillance cameras in the kindergarten and in the small house, but we can’t see any surveillance… Improper supervision and being pushed are two different things.

Surveillance camera in classroom allegedly broken

Attempts by Xiaoxiang Morning News to contact the kindergarten on 8 Oct went unanswered.

However, a representative from the local Education and Sports Bureau has confirmed the incident of a young child falling from the second floor.

The kindergarten has been temporarily closed while investigations are taking place.

The representative stated that they reviewed the surveillance footage and observed the teacher’s actions from the corridor. However, the camera inside the classroom — an unused space — was reportedly broken.

The Education and Sports Bureau also said it would respond to the parents based on the findings of the investigation report.

Authorities are working with the kindergarten to transfer affected students, including Chaochao, to other schools.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily