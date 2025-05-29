Store owner in M’sia gifts boy free shoes after discovering he was S$3 short on buying them

Boy receives free shoes after he was S$3 short on buying them

A young boy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia was given a free pair of shoes after the store owner discovered that he was RM10 (S$3) short on buying them.

The exhange was captured in a TikTok video by the W Vintage Bundle store, that starts with a boy placing a pair of sneakers on the counter and handing a small stack of banknotes to the owner.

After counting the cash, the owner gently tells the boy that he is S$3 short.

In response, the boy politely asked if he could get a discount.

Moved by the boy’s sincerity, the store owner struck up a conversation and learned that the boy had been patiently saving for two months just to afford the RM189 (S$57.45) shoes.

The owner made a generous decision and gave the shoes to the boy for free, and even returned the money he had brought.

The stunned boy initially appeared hesitant to accept the gift, saying that he will just be happy with a small discount.

However, the owner stood firm.

Netizens touched by store owner’s generosity

Netizens have praised both the boy’s manners and the owner’s generosity.

One netizen commended the store owner for his kindness, hailing him as a hero.

Another user commended the boy for refusing the free item and offering to pay, even though he did not have enough funds.

A commenter also joked that 10 more people would show up asking for free shoes after witnessing the owner’s generosity.

Featured image adapted from @wvintage.bundle on TikTok.