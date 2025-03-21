Man in M’sia gives free baju melayu to the less fortunate, receives praise from netizens

Man in Malaysia provides free baju melayu to those in need

A heartwarming video of a man giving out free baju melayu in Malaysia recently went viral, earning him praise from netizens.

He had set up shop at the Taman Yayasan Johor Ramadan Bazaar, with a sign on the clothes racks proclaiming that it was a “free market”.

The sign also indicated that the items were likely second-hand, however, this did not stop the crowds from perusing his wares.

Customers pick out their outfit at street-side stall

A 25-second video posted by @mufarizam on TikTok on Monday (17 March) showed shoppers excitedly picking out outfits.

Many were seen holding the baju melayu against their bodies to check the fit, while others browsed through the racks with smiles on their faces.

The colourful selection seemed to have attracted people of all ages.

Notably, some seniors appeared the most drawn to the clothes, with elderly men and women carefully selecting their preferred choices.

A middle-aged man was seen trying on the baju melayu infront of a woman, presumably seeking her opinion on the garment.

Additionally, there were also men and women dressed in police uniforms enthusiastically gathered around the stand.

Man receieves praise for kind gesture

The video has garnered about 458,000 views at the time of writing, with comments commending the man for his gesture.

One commenter pointed out that while many people buy new festive outfits every year, those struggling financially may not have the luxury to do so.

Hence, this initiative is a chance for them to refresh their wardrobes during the festive season.

Meanwhile, some users expressed interest in donating their festive clothing, noting that their baju kurung is often worn only once a year.

As such, they hope to participate in the initiative — giving their clothes a new lease of life instead of letting them sit in the wardrobe unused.

