Man in M’sia gives free baju melayu to the less fortunate, receives praise from netizens

Some users expressed interest in donating their festive clothing, noting that their baju kurung is often worn only once a year.

By - 21 Mar 2025, 3:30 pm

Man in Malaysia provides free baju melayu to those in need

A heartwarming video of a man giving out free baju melayu in Malaysia recently went viral, earning him praise from netizens.

He had set up shop at the Taman Yayasan Johor Ramadan Bazaar, with a sign on the clothes racks proclaiming that it was a “free market”.

The sign also indicated that the items were likely second-hand, however, this did not stop the crowds from perusing his wares.

Customers pick out their outfit at street-side stall

A 25-second video posted by @mufarizam on TikTok on Monday (17 March) showed shoppers excitedly picking out outfits.

Many were seen holding the baju melayu against their bodies to check the fit, while others browsed through the racks with smiles on their faces.

Source: @mufarizam on TikTok

The colourful selection seemed to have attracted people of all ages.

Notably, some seniors appeared the most drawn to the clothes, with elderly men and women carefully selecting their preferred choices.

A middle-aged man was seen trying on the baju melayu infront of a woman, presumably seeking her opinion on the garment.

Source: @mufarizam on TikTok

Additionally, there were also men and women dressed in police uniforms enthusiastically gathered around the stand.

Source: @mufarizam on TikTok

Man receieves praise for kind gesture

The video has garnered about 458,000 views at the time of writing, with comments commending the man for his gesture.

One commenter pointed out that while many people buy new festive outfits every year, those struggling financially may not have the luxury to do so.

Hence, this initiative is a chance for them to refresh their wardrobes during the festive season.

Source: @mufarizam on TikTok
Translation: So sad, every year we buy new Raya clothes, but for those who can’t afford it, maybe they haven’t bought Raya clothes in a long time.

Meanwhile, some users expressed interest in donating their festive clothing, noting that their baju kurung is often worn only once a year.

Source: @mufarizam on TikTok
Translation: This is a great idea. Old baju kurung and baju melayu are just left in the wardrobe. I feel like its a waste to declutter, and don’t know who to give old clothes to.

As such, they hope to participate in the initiative — giving their clothes a new lease of life instead of letting them sit in the wardrobe unused.

Source: @mufarizam on TikTok
Translation: How to donate, huh? I have a lot of baju kurung, I only wear them once or twice 😭 then I keep them in the wardrobe.

Featured image adapted from @mufarizam on TikTok.

