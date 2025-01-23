‘It’s simply about just caring for someone else’: TikToker offers milk to workers in S’pore

TikToker offers bottled milk to workers around Singapore

On Wednesday (22 Jan), TikTok user @something4rsomeone posted a heartwarming video of him offering bottled milk to workers in Singapore.

The TikToker, who goes by Z, told MS News that the video was filmed last September when Singapore was experiencing extremely high temperatures.

As for why he chose to give out milk, the 24-year-old said he distributes different items in each of his videos, to show that anything can be appreciated.

Distributes milk to workers working in the heat

At the start of the video, Z can be seen offering a large bottle of Meiji milk to two workers working on an overhead bridge. He even gave them the option of choosing between chocolate- and strawberry-flavoured milk.

The two works beamed upon hearing the offer. One of them even quipped:

Now hot, anything can drink.

In another scene, Z offered milk to a worker at a construction site along a sheltered walkway.

The worker thanked Z profusely as he received several bottles of milk from the OP — presumably for the worker to share with his other colleagues.

The video then cuts to another scene showing Z disturbing milk to cleaners clearing trash along a patch of grass.

Speaking to MS News, Z said he spent about S$25 on the bottles of milk. There was also an ongoing promotion that meant he received two bottles free.

At the end of the video, Z mentioned that the action of “giving” is simply about caring for someone else and does not have to involve social classes.

He also hoped that viewers would be encouraged to do good after watching the video, claiming he was keen on “passing on the baton”.

Netizens praise TikToker for kind gesture

Many TikTok users praised Z for the kind initiative, encouraging other locals to do the same.

This user pointed out that the TikToker probably “made their day” and thanked the OP for his gesture.

