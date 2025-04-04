Clean-up operations along Changi beach & Pulau Ubin ongoing after an oil leak at Johor terminal

Clean-up operations along Changi beach & Pulau Ubin ongoing after oil leak

Clean-up operations along Changi beach and nothern coast of Pulau Ubin are ongoing after an oil leak at Langsat Terminal, Johor, on Thursday (3 April).

While the oil leak has stopped, clean-up operations are still underway.

Booms, which are floating barriers used to contain the spread of oil spills, will be deployed at Chek Jawa Wetlands in Pulau Ubin as a precautionary measure to protect the biodiversity-sensitive areas.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks Board (NParks) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) are working together to implement preventive measures.

Singapore agencies on alert after oil leak in Johor

MPA said in a Facebook post that drones and satellite imagery are being used to detect any additional oil patches.

Additionally, a Marine Oil Sweeper, which functions as an oil recovery system, has been stationed off Pulau Ubin in anticipation of further oil slick sightings.

Certain areas of Changi Beach will also be cordoned off to facilitate clean-up operations.

Meanwhile, Chek Jawa Wetlands remains closed to the public until further notice.

The SFA is working closely with fish farms in the East Johor Straits to “take the necessary preventive measures,” according to the joint statement.

The public is strongly advised to avoid swimming at Changi Beach and Pasir Ris Beach until further notice, NEA said.

Oil spill at Langsat Terminal

On Thursday (3 April) at 7.10pm, an oil patch was seen in the eastern Johor Strait off the northeastern coast of Pulau Ubin.

Malaysian authorities have confirmed that the spill originated from an incident at Johor’s Langsat Terminal.

As of the time of writing, MPA has confirmed that no additional oil patches have been detected at sea or along the shore.

MPA and partner agencies will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates following any significant development.

Featured image adapted from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore – MPA on Facebook.