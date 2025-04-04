Pet dog goes missing after M’sia gas pipeline explosion, reunites with owner 3 days later

Woman reunites with pet dog after 3-day search following Malaysia gas pipeline blast

A woman in Malaysia was finally reunited with her beloved pet dog, Butter, on Thursday (3 April) after an agonising three-day search.

Butter went missing after the devastating gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights on Tuesday (1 April).

Dog ran away after being startled by explosion

According to an Instagram post by user @jajadownchickbella, Butter and her owner were in the backyard of Amber Residence when the explosion occurred.

Startled by the blast, Butter broke loose from her leash and bolted.

The explosion was followed by a fire that destroyed the owner’s house.

“We are praying hard that she did not perish and that she is smart enough to run away from the raging flames and possibly seeking shelter anywhere within the residential areas,” the notice read.

Owner reunites with dog after returning to explosion site

Determined to reunite with her beloved pet, the dog’s owner returned to the explosion site on Thursday (3 April) to resume her search.

There, she found Butter — alive and well.

A heartwarming video shared on TikTok captured the emotional moment, with the woman holding tightly to Butter’s leash, as if making sure she would not lose her again.

In the background, a voice can be heard saying: “Finally, you found Butter.”

An on-site veterinarian examined the dog to ensure she was unharmed throughout the ordeal.

Sadly, Butter’s cat companions, Cookie and Tigger, remain unaccounted for at the time of writing.

