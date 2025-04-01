Gas pipeline in M’sia causes massive fire, mushroom cloud spotted by drivers

Burst gas pipe causes giant mushroom cloud in Malaysia, fire still raging

A massive mushroom cloud rose into the air this morning (1 April) as a result of a gas pipe fire in Malaysia.

The incident occurred at Putra Heights outside Kuala Lumpur.

At just past 8am, motorists on the nearby highways witnessed a fiery plume erupting upwards.

It turned into a massive burning mushroom cloud, causing several drivers to slow down on the road shoulder in surprise.

After the initial explosion, the inferno continued as a constantly burning column of flame.

Another video showed several motorists stopping to gawk at the massive fire.

The fire made a continuous loud roaring sound as it blazed.

A third angle by a person high up in a building showed the sheer scale of the flames.

It towered high above the surrounding trees and houses, and even exceeded nearby high-rises in height.

A cloud of thick smoke also enveloped everything around the site of the inferno.

Firefighters evacuate nearby residents

According to The Star, teams from multiple fire stations deployed on site after receiving a distress call at 8.10am.

The fire department stated the cause to be a burst gas pipe. Firefighters also evacuated nearby residents.

As of press time, the fire is still burning.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.