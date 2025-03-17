7-year-old S’porean boy dies after lorry crashes into car in JB, driver tests positive for drugs

7-year-old Singaporean boy dies after lorry crashes into car in JB

A seven-year-old Singaporean boy tragically died after a lorry crashed into his family’s car in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia at around 10.34pm on Sunday (March 16).

According to Johor Bahru South District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat, the 57-year-old lorry driver lost control of his vehicle, causing it to veer into the opposite lane.

The lorry then crashed into a Singapore-registered car, which was carrying five passengers, ranging in age from two to 37.

Four of the passengers in the car were the boy’s family members, all Singapore nationals, along with their Indonesian domestic helper, Berita Harian reported.

Boy thrown from vehicle

“The collision caused the boy, who was seated in the back, to be thrown out of the vehicle,” Mr Selamat said in his statement.

At around 3am on Monday (17 March), police were notified that the boy had passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Several other passengers from the car sustained minor injuries and are still receiving treatment in JB, while others were allowed to return home.

Lorry driver tested positive for methamphetamine

Meanwhile, the lorry driver was arrested after testing positive for methamphetamine.

Further checks revealed that the suspect did not have a valid driving licence or vocational licence.

Authorities also found that the vehicle’s road tax had expired, Mr Raub added.

He urged witnesses to come forward and contact the Johor Bahru South police hotline to assist with the investigation.

Featured image adapted from Polis Daerah Johor Bahru Selatan on Facebook.