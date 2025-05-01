1-year-old boy in Taiwan dies after allegedly being tortured & sexually abused by nannies

1-year-old boy suffers injuries & dies after allegedly being tortured by nannies

On 23 Apr, the Taipei District Court’s National Judges Division heard the case of a 1-year and 10-month-old boy who was allegedly tortured to death by two sisters, who were his nannies.

Mira (transliterated from Mandarin), a foreign caregiver who once took care of the defendants’ grandfather and lived with them, flew to Taiwan to reveal the details of the long-term abuse of the boy identified as Kai Kai (pseudonym).

According to the charge, sisters Liu Caixuan and Liu Ruolin (transliterated from Mandarin) were instructed to take care of Kai Kai by the Child Welfare Foundation in August 2023, China Daily reported.

They reportedly tortured the boy from 1 Sept to 23 Dec of the same year. In the early morning of 24 December, Kai Kai was found unconscious and subsequently pronounced dead.

Autopsy revealed that the boy suffered multiple fractures in his body, all his nails had fallen off, and he weighed only 60% of the average weight of children his age.

Nannies kept boy inside toilet

According to Mira, Liu Caixuan would blend leftovers from the day before into a puree and heat it before feeding it to the boy, who was kept in the toilet.

She would then feed Kai Kai using a paper bowl and a plastic spoon, which were left in the toilet after use and would often attract cockroaches.

The experience reportedly made Kai Kai fearful of the toilet.

Once, when Kai Kai was walking towards the toilet “too slowly”, Liu Caixuan became impatient and pushed the boy, causing him to fall and be injured.

The sisters also bathed the boy with cold water during winter, then forced him to stand for three hours wearing only a diaper.

Meanwhile, the rest of the children the sisters cared for were able to play.

Kai Kai was also allegedly punished by standing in one corner without moving for up to three and a half hours.

When asked whether she saw Liu Ruolin tie up and beat the boy, the witness Mira said the toilet door had been closed, but she could hear Kai Kai screaming and crying.

Medical experts believe boy was also sexually abused

The judges also summoned forensic physician Xu Zhuoxian, doctor Lu Li, and doctor Qiu Yanan (all transliterated from Mandarin) to testify in court on 22 and 23 April.

Speaking for the team, Dr Lu said Kai Kai sustained at least 42 injuries in his body caused by strong and repeated force.

They believed that the 1-year-old boy’s mouth was stuffed with hard objects, his nostrils were taped, and his neck was strangled, among others.

Additionally, Dr Lu said it was highly suspected that Kai Kai was sexually abused, judging by the deep lacerations on his genitals.

