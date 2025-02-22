2-year-old boy in Taiwan dies after months of severe abuse, father jailed 18 years

Content warning: This article contains mention of graphic child abuse leading to death. Reader discretion is advised.

Father in Taiwan kills 2-year-old boy after prolonged abuse

A 31-year-old Taiwanese man, identified as Chen (name transliterated from Chinese), has been convicted of abusing and fatally assaulting his two-year-old son.

Court documents revealed that the prolonged abuse occurred while the family was living out of a hotel in Tainan’s West Central District between 23 July and 18 October 2023.

During this period, Chen repeatedly inflicted severe abuse on the child, including:

Tying his hands with a rope

Inserting a water pipe into his anus

Squeezing his genitals

Dangling him out of a window and threatening to drop him

Pouring cold water over him

Beating him with his bare hands and objects

The child suffered more than 20 fresh and old wounds, including bruises, abrasions, ulcers, and scars on his head, face, chest, genitals, buttocks, legs, and underarms.

At the time, the deceased’s biological mother — Chen’s girlfriend — and older sister were also living in the same residence.

Delivered fatal blows to toddler’s abdomen, causing internal ruptures

The assault that ended the toddler’s life happened on 18 Oct 2023 after he was given his lunch.

Chen had punched the toddler twice in the upper abdomen while he was lying down, then pressed down forcefully with his palm on the same area.

According to Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday, the attack caused severe liver damage and a ruptured stomach.

The beating caused 500 millilitres of the toddler’s stomach contents to leak out into the abdominal cavity, triggering peritonitis (inflammation of the abdominal lining) and septic shock.

At approximately 7.58pm, Chen and his girlfriend noticed that the boy was unresponsive and rushed him to Kuo General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite emergency treatment.

Father sentenced to 18 years in prison on 21 Feb

A panel of six citizen jurors and three professional judges found that Chen had subjected the toddler to prolonged domestic abuse.

He had even nearly strangled the child to death on 29 August 2023.

Given the victim’s young age and the cruelty of Chen’s actions, the court deemed his conduct especially egregious.

The court further noted that he had attempted to destroy evidence and mislead investigators.

Chen confessed to all charges, and psychological evaluations would later diagnose him with antisocial personality disorder.

The court also considered that he had been the primary caregiver for two children despite financial hardship, and had attempted CPR before the child’s death.

The judges ruled that his fatal assault was not “directly intentional,” sentencing him to 18 years in prison on 21 Feb 2025.

