Man in S’pore who killed 5-year-old daughter deemed medically unfit for caning

Man who killed daughter spared caning due to medical condition, will serve additional 6 months in jail

In April, a 44-year-old man in Singapore was sentenced to 34-and-a-half years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane for killing his five-year-old daughter.

The girl, Ayeesha, died from a head injury in 2017 after her father struck her face up to 20 times in the bathroom.

However, due to existing medical conditions, the father has been deemed permanently unfit for caning.

Instead of caning, he will serve an additional six months in jail, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Deemed unfit for caning due to degenerative disc disease & disc compression

During proceedings on Tuesday (9 July), prosecutors informed the High Court that the man suffers from degenerative disc disease and disc compression, making him medically unfit for caning.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Norine Tan argued for the man’s jail term to be extended by six months, emphasising the importance of maintaining deterrent and retributive measures.

Conversely, the man’s legal team argued against additional jail time.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the defence highlighted that a medically exempted offender might not have anticipated avoiding caning.

They also claimed that if the initial jail sentence was already substantial, any added term would have minimal deterrent effect.

Judge agrees to impose additional jail term of 6 months

After considering both arguments, Justice Aedit Abdullah decided to impose an additional jail term of six months.

The judge emphasised that enhancing the man’s sentence would underscore society’s and the state’s condemnation of his crimes.

In addition to causing Ayeesha’s death, the man also abused her brother.

As a result of the mistreatment, Ayeesha’s brother was diagnosed with global developmental delay.

Ayeesha and her brother are the man’s biological children from his first marriage.

During the court proceedings in April, CCTV footage revealed that they suffered forceful and repeated kicks, punches, smacks, and slaps from the man, who had training in martial arts.

