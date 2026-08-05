4 boys arrested for allegedly throwing wet tissue balls & splashing liquid at passers-by in Hong Kong

Four boys arrested after wet tissue attacks on passers-by at Hong Kong park

Four boys aged between 12 and 14 were arrested on 22 July on suspicion of common assault over a series of alleged attacks on passers-by in Hong Kong.

The suspects, who are Form One and Form Two students at schools in Tsuen Wan and Kwai Tsing, were arrested in the two districts after police reviewed CCTV footage and videos circulating online.

Officers also seized bicycles, mobile phones, and clothing believed to have been worn during the alleged offences.

Police believe the teenagers were part of a group riding modified bicycles who allegedly threw wet tissue balls and splashed liquid at members of the public between 18 and 20 July.

The incidents involved four victims, comprising three men and one woman aged between 45 and 71.

Oriental Daily News identified the oldest victim as a 71-year-old male cleaner.

None of the victims was injured or required hospital treatment.

One boy allegedly splashed liquid at a woman

The authorities began investigating after several videos of the incidents circulated on social media.

According to Oriental Daily News, four clips appeared to show youths riding modified bicycles along the Tsuen Wan West waterfront and inside Tsuen Wan Park while throwing objects at passers-by.

In one video, a person filming appeared to throw a white object at an elderly man before laughing as the victim looked visibly confused.

Another clip showed an elderly man warning the youths that he would call the police if they continued throwing objects.

Despite this, he was allegedly struck at close range.

The other two videos reportedly showed the person filming throwing objects at a woman, swearing at her, and splashing her with liquid from a bottled drink.

Police received the initial report at 6.13pm on 20 July.

The caller said a 71-year-old male cleaner had allegedly been attacked by three to four youths throwing objects inside Tsuen Wan Park, while other passers-by were also harassed.

Police believe arguments may have led to attacks

Police said the boys did not know the victims.

Investigators believe arguments over the use of the cycling track and other facilities in Tsuen Wan Park may have led to the confrontations.

After reviewing nearby CCTV footage and online videos, officers identified the suspects and arrested them in Tsuen Wan and Kwai Tsing on the morning of 22 July.

Police also seized bicycles allegedly linked to the incidents, mobile phones, and clothing believed to have been worn during the alleged attacks.

One of the viral clips showed a boy holding two horseshoe-shaped bicycle brake components.

Police clarified that the objects were used only as photo props and were not used to attack anyone.

Further arrests have not been ruled out

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police said further arrests were possible as officers examined whether the suspects were linked to other cases in the district.

Some victims also came forward to make police reports after seeing coverage of the incidents.

The authorities stressed that being young or underage is not an excuse for breaking the law.

They also urged parents to pay closer attention to their children’s behaviour, daily activities, and social circles during the summer holidays.

Also read: 2 boys warned by police after forcefully opening door in MRT train & entering restricted area

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Featured image adapted from TVB.