Truck Skids & Sends Lamppost In Bras Basah Crashing Down, Driver Taken To Hospital

Truck Hits Bras Basah Lamppost After Skidding, Narrowly Misses Pedestrian

A truck was driving in Bras Basah when it skidded and crashed into a lamppost on Wednesday (11 Oct) morning.

The impact turned the truck over on its side and caused the entire lamppost to fall to the ground, nearly hitting a pedestrian.

Video footage also showed other passers-by present at the scene, most of them escaping the impact.

Following the accident, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed the 36-year-old male truck driver to the hospital.

Truck hits lamppost & lands on its side in Bras Basah

Footage of the accident later surfaced on the ROADS.sg Facebook page.

The video showed a pedestrian hurriedly running out of the way when he saw the oncoming truck at the traffic junction between Bras Basah Road and Prinsep Street

Although it missed the pedestrian, the truck hit a nearby lamppost outside the School of the Arts, causing the structure to come crashing to the ground.

At the same time, the truck flipped on its side and slid across the road until it hit a kerb on the opposite end.

Other pedestrians could also be seen fleeing to avoid the falling lamppost and skidding truck.

36-year-old truck driver sent to hospital

According to The Straits Times (ST), the police and the SCDF received alerts regarding an accident involving a pick-up truck at the junction of Bras Basah Road and Prinsep Street at about 7.40am on Wednesday (11 Oct).

The police told ST that the truck was believed to have skidded. Additionally, the driver was conscious at the time of the accident.

SCDF conveyed the 36-year-old male truck driver to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations into the accident are currently ongoing.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.