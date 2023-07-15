Plumber Breaks Into East Coast Condo After Apparently Hearing ‘Porn Sounds’, Sentenced To Jail

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Plumber Sees Woman In East Coast Condo Unit, Breaks Into Home To See If She’s ‘Pleasuring Herself’

When you have nothing to do, your imagination may run wild — but few people end up doing something illegal because of this.

Just don’t be like the bored plumber who thought he heard “porn sounds” coming from a condominium unit in East Coast.

Gripped by curiosity, he ended up breaking into the residence to investigate.

His actions unsurprisingly landed him in jail.

Man was at condo for plumbing job

The accused, 35-year-old Vong Sarain, was at the East Coast condo for a plumbing job on 22 July 2022, according to court documents seen by The Straits Times (ST).

At about 6.45pm, the Cambodian national had finished his job on the 11th floor and was waiting for his wife to pick him up.

He felt bored and decided to walk around on the 12th floor.

Man breaks into East Coast condo unit after hearing ‘porn sounds’

When Vong passed by a unit, he thought he heard “porn sounds” coming from it.

He peeked through the window and saw a woman inside.

This piqued his curiosity even further, leading him to ring the doorbell — but nobody answered.

At this point, Vong decided to climb through the open window of the kitchen.

He wanted to see if the woman was “pleasuring herself”, the court heard.

Woman sees him & calls the police

Predictably, the woman saw Vong in the kitchen and yelled.

He quickly climbed back out, but she called the police, telling them about the incident.

Vong was later identified after investigations.

Breaking into East Coast condo a sinister action: Judge

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sarah Thaker called for Vong to be jailed for one to two weeks, saying he’d trespassed into a private home.

He also alarmed the woman, who according to Vong’s lawyer wasn’t doing anything in particular at the time. The lawyer was also quoted as saying,

It was simply the accused’s imagination getting the better of him.

The judge said Vong had caused “significant alarm” to the woman.

She also described his actions as “especially sinister” as he’d intended to commit voyeurism.

He was eventually sentenced to three weeks’ jail.

Man wants to apply for Singapore citizenship

According to his lawyer, Vong has a wife and child in Singapore.

He asked to be sentenced to probation instead as he wanted to apply for Singapore citizenship.

The judge declined, saying citizenship applications aren’t considered when determining whether or not to sentence an offender to probation.

Neither did Vong show “an extremely strong propensity for reform”, she added.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and MS News.