S’pore Brothers Imitate Lion Dance On Plastic Stools As Kids, Win World Championship As Adults

Brothers From Singapore Win Awards At Lion Dance World Championship

Earlier this year, a lion dance troupe from Yi Wei Athletic Association in Singapore bested reigning champions Malaysia to clinch the top spot in the 14th Genting World Lion Dance Championship.

Another team from the same association placed third as well.

As it turns out, preparations for the competition started way earlier for some members.

A video has emerged of two brothers in the teams, Jarell and Jerry Tock, practising the dance on plastic stools as children back in 2010.

Young brothers imitate lion dance steps on plastic stools

Facebook page Liondoncefreak posted the throwback video shortly after the competition, sharing that the brothers started out by practising on plastic stools as kids.

The clip starts with one of them, seemingly the older brother, lifting the other up as they watch a lion dance troupe perform on their television screen.

He then lets his younger brother down before they both jump on top of plastic red stools with relative ease.

Despite simply imitating what they see on the screen, their choreography appears fluid and flawless — for the most part.

At one point, the younger brother stumbles off the chair, but the older one quickly stabilises him and helps him back up again.

The throwback clip eventually ends with the pair jumping off the stools in sync, sporting huge grins on their faces.

Brothers part of winning teams at world championship

The video then goes on to show that the brothers had been part of the teams that clinched top prizes at the recent Lion Dance Championship.

Jarell was in the team that became the 14th Genting World Lion Dance champion. Together with his partner, he balanced perfectly on the poles, flawlessly executing the lion dance choreography.

His team, Team B, went on to score a staggering 9.73 points, to clinch the top spot in the competition.

Similarly, his brother Jerry gave his all to Team A, who emerged third in the championship with 9.58 points.

The video of them imitating the moves as children has since gone viral, with many expressing their respect for the winners.

One user noted that the quality of their performances has improved greatly since their childhood.

Another said this could have only been possible with years of hard work and dedication.

Well-deserving of their achievements

By winning their respective awards in the championship, Jarell and Jerry have certainly done their association and Singapore proud.

Seeing how they had a passion for the craft from a young age, we can imagine that years of hard work led to this proud moment, and all their efforts have paid off in ways they probably never imagined.

Congratulations to the duo for winning the awards in the competition. Hopefully, they will continue to excel for years to come.

Featured image adapted from Liondoncefreak on Facebook.