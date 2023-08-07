S’pore Lion Dance Troupe Wins Genting World Championship, Ending M’sia’s 13-Year Reign

Singapore Lion Dance Troupe Wins 1st Place In Genting World Championship

A lion dance troupe from Singapore has clinched the top spot at the 14th Genting World Lion Dance Championship on Sunday (6 Aug).

This is a monumental win for Singapore, as Malaysian troupes have held the title for the past 13 editions.

On top of that, another team from the same Singaporean athletic association emerged third place in the championship, marking a double achievement.

Genting World Lion Dance World Championship saw 36 teams from all over the world

The 14th Genting World Lion Dance Championship welcomed 36 teams from all over the world. These include:

United States of America

China

Thailand

Vietnam

Hong Kong

The Philippines

Australia

France

Taiwan

Myanmar

Indonesia

Malaysia

It took place over three days from 4 to 6 Aug at Resorts World Genting, who is also the organiser of the competition.

According to its official website, this year marks the return of the championship after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

Singapore claimed first & third place

Singapore’s Yi Wei Athletic Association sent two teams to the championship.

Coming in at a whopping 9.73 points, Yi Wei’s Team B came out on top, per a report by China Press.

Malaysia’s Sungai Way Khuan Loke Dragon and Lion Dance Association came second at 9.64 points.

Third place went to Yi Wei’s Team A, who emerged with a score of 9.58.

The Malaysian news outlet reported that Malaysian troupes had won the last 13 editions of the competition.

With this monumental win, Singapore broke Malaysia’s 13-year streak and took the title for itself.

MS News has reached out to Yi Wei Athletic Association for comment.

Champions to receive S$20,000

China Press also wrote that the winning team will receive US$15,000 (S$20,000) in cash. The team in second place will get US$8,000 (S$10,715.32), and third place will receive US$5,000 (S$6,697.07).

The top three will receive a trophy and medals on top of the prize money.

There will also be eight consolation prizes amounting to US$1,500 (S$2,009.12) each and a trophy.

Meanwhile, here’s what another lion dance troupe has been doing to keep the art and tradition alive in Singapore:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from China Press.