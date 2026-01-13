BTS to hold 4 shows in S’pore this December, 1st concert here in nearly 8 years

BTS concerts in Singapore to be the longest stop in Asia outside Korea & Japan

K-pop megagroup BTS is making a glorious comeback to Singapore, performing four shows in December — their first concerts here in nearly eight years.

They are slated to return to our shores on 17, 19, 20 and 22 Dec, according to a Facebook post by their record label late on Tuesday (13 Jan) night.

Only S’pore & Los Angeles to have 4 shows

According to the post, the latest BTS World Tour will kick off in South Korea and Japan before heading to various cities in North America, Europe and South America through the summer.

Its Asian leg starts in November, with Singapore one of five Southeast Asian cities on the itinerary.

Notably, the only other city on the list to enjoy four shows is Los Angeles — giving Singapore the honour of having the most BTS shows in Asia to date.

More shows are set to be added for 2027 in Japan and the Middle East.

S’pore the longest stop in Asia outside Korea & Japan: STB

BTS’ concerts in Singapore this December will be “the longest stop in Asia, outside of Korea and Japan” for the BTS World Tour, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in a press release early on Wednesday (14 Jan) morning.

The tour is being held in Singapore in partnership with Klook, said STB’s Director for Leisure Events Guo Teyi.

She noted that the milestone is a “testament to the growing confidence international artists and producers have in Singapore’s ability to deliver unforgettable, world-class live entertainment”, adding:

We look forward to welcoming ARMY, and to showcasing not only an extraordinary series of performances, but also the vibrant and distinctive experiences our city has to offer.

Centre stages for South Korea & Japan concerts

While the venue and ticketing details for the Singapore concerts have not been announced yet, the seating plan of the upcoming BTS concerts in Goyang, South Korea has been released.

According to Weverse, the stage in the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium will be in the centre with four protruding platforms, meaning audiences will get a good view no matter where they sit.

The Tokyo concerts, set to be held in the Tokyo Dome, appear to have a similar stage configuration with some tweaks.

Last BTS concert in S’pore was in 2019

The seven-member BTS, comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, have not performed in Singapore since January 2019, when they held a one-night concert at the National Stadium.

That show made them the first K-pop act to play there, and the first to sell out the venue, with tickets wiped out in less than four hours.

Before that, they sang here in 2017 as part of the “KBS Music Bank World Tour” at Suntec City.

Their first show in Singapore was in 2014, when they held court at the Star Theatre in 2014.

Besides a period of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all the BTS members had to serve mandatory military service, leading to the group taking a hiatus in June 2022.

Their upcoming world tour is thus their first since they reformed in June 2025, making this a long-awaited reunion for their fans.

