Bubble wrap outfits by ‘Balenciaga of Belarus’ go viral, priced from S$116

Bubble wrap outfits by ‘Balenciaga of Belarus’ are part of a limited collection

In a year filled with odd fashion items like a bracelet made to resemble a roll of tape, a brand dubbed the “Balenciaga of Belarus” is ending 2024 with bubble wrap outfits for New Year’s Eve.

The outfits first went viral on TikTok when a woman discovered the odd line at a mall in Minsk.

A dress fit for New Year’s Eve

“Girls, if you’re looking for a dress, here you go,” the woman jokingly said in her clip, which has gained more than 115,000 views since she posted it on Sunday (22 Dec).

The dress was made completely with bubble wrap, featuring large bubbles that would presumably be very satisfying to pop.

Just to prove that this was a real dress for sale and not a prank or delivery cushioning masquerading as a fashion item, the woman showed that it had a zipper.

She also displayed its price tag, which revealed that it cost 280 Belarussian rubles (S$116).

A small, very limited collection

In an Instagram post, ZNWR, the fashion retailer behind the viral dress, said the bubble wrap outfits are perfect for those who want to stand out among the plethora of velvet and satin on New Year’s Eve.

The very limited collection includes a jacket and a dress, with only 20 each available.

According to Oddity Central, the jacket costs 380 rubles (S$158).

Mixed response to bubble wrap outfits

The bubble wrap outfits have caused the fashion company to be labelled the “Balenciaga of Belarus”, but the collection has received a mixed response.

While some who commented on the company’s Instagram post said they wanted to buy the outfits, some netizens dubbed them as a PR stunt.

But even its critics seemed to find the fun in them — one comment pointed out that you should wear the bubbles on the inside so that when you stuff yourself full of food on New Year’s, the bubbles would pop by themselves.

