Balenciaga reveals new wallets that look like folded-up bags of chips

Luxury brand Balenciaga, recently associated with eccentric designs, has recently unveiled new wallets resembling folded bags of chips.

Reportedly part of their Summer 2025 collection, the wallets come in various colours and are available in both long and short versions.

This follows the brand’s earlier chip packaging-inspired bags, which retail for USD 1,750 (S$2,281).

Potato chip bag wallet spark debate

The reveal sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Some commented that the brand is running out of creative ideas.

Others suggested that Balenciaga is conducting a social experiment and are secretly laughing at people who buy their unconventional items.

Some even joked they might accidentally throw the wallet away, mistaking it for trash, or pick up trash, thinking it’s the wallet.

On the other hand, some said the design is actually creative, noting its inconspicuous look could deter thieves.

Balenciaga’s controversial designs

These potato chip-inspired wallets aren’t Balenciaga’s first controversial release.

Over the past year, they have introduced a heavily tattered oversized shirt, a tape bracelet, and a towel skirt, all of which received criticism from the Internet.

In 2016, the brand also launched colourful, oversized shopping bags that look like those used in many countries across Asia.

Also read: Hong Kong cook wears tattered t-shirt that resembles Balenciaga’s S$1.4K oversized tee

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @drip on Threads