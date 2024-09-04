Large Buddha statue found in trash bin in S’pore, netizens say ‘thousand years of no huat’

Large Buddha statue found in Singapore trash bin

Buddha statues are often treated with respect as they are viewed as religious symbols.

However, a recent post on Reddit showing a large Buddha statue in a public trash bin has proved that not everyone shares this sentiment.

Speaking to MS News, the user who made the post said they took the photo at 8am on Wednesday (4 Sept) morning.

They had spotted the sight at the Eastern part of Singapore. Moderators have taken down the photo at the time of writing.

Netizens shocked by discarded statue

In the photo, the statue is pictured in a trash bin with its upper half sticking out. Discarded items such as drink cans and dried leaves surround the statue.

The disposed Buddha has a smile and dangling earlobes, with two bead necklaces around their neck and a sack carried on their back.

A common sight in homes and shops, the laughing Buddha is popularly believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

Netizens responding to the post expressed shock over the haphazard disposal of the statue.

Some speculated that the statue’s previous owner might have converted to another religion, therefore disposing of items related to their previous religion.

Others commented that the person who carelessly got rid of the statue may not receive fortune and wealth for a long time to come.

Lastly, some questioned whether throwing away a Buddha statue is allowed at all.

Also read: Thai man attacks monk & thrashes temple, dies after getting impaled by Buddha statue

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and Patrick Seguin on Unsplash. Image on the right for illustration purposes only.