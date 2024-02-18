Budget 2024: online calculator helps work out how much you stand to benefit

Online calculator helps Singaporeans find out how much they can get from Budget 2024

On Friday (16 Feb), Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced the Budget 2024 plan, which includes a slew of support schemes for Singaporeans of different income and age groups.

Between the various benefits, some might find it hard to figure out just how much they are receiving.

To address this, the Ministry of Finance’s (MOF) Support For You Calculator allows Singaporeans to find out the estimated benefits their household will be receiving this year.

Interested parties only need to access the calculator and input their personal information such as year of birth, property ownership status, and annual income to do so.

Key in details into calculator to calculate Budget 2024 benefits

The Support For You Calculator works out how much a Singapore citizen stands to benefit from Budget 2024 after users fill in their personal information.

These include:

Year of birth

Assessable income

CPF retirement savings

Current National Service status

Annual value of property

Number of household members

It will then break down the rough amount of support they can receive as an individual and as a household. The platform also indicates when residents can expect the benefits to come in.

Besides the upcoming monetary assistance, the calculator also projects how much savings and benefits individuals can receive up to 2027.

The MOF first introduced the Support For You Calculator back in Feb 2023, in time for last year’s Budget announcement.

New support schemes announced on 16 Feb

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled the Government’s plans for Budget 2024 on Friday (16 Feb).

This year, benefits for Singaporeans include, but are not limited to:

Additional S$600 worth of CDC Vouchers, as part of the enhancements to the Assurance Package.

S$4,000 top-up to SkillsFuture credits in May for those aged 40 and up

S$200 worth of digital credits in November for all past and present National Servicemen

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from wattanaracha on Canva and Support For You Calculator.