Bears & Friends Singapore Has Frog & Honey Bee Candies For Gifts This Festive Season

Singaporeans might have an ongoing love affair with bubble tea, but gummy bears that we used to stuff our mouths full with when we were young will always have a place in our hearts.

While these sweets may not necessarily be on your holiday wishlists, a gummy bear shop in Bugis may entice you to grab a bundle this festive season as a gift for friends.

Bears & Friends – a German confectionery that specialises in gummy bears has set up shop along Haji Lane last month.

Their candies are reportedly made with natural ingredients and jam-packed with fruit pulp, according to Singaporean lifestyle site SHOUT.

A look at their offerings reveals that their colourful candies are either shaped like animals, fruits, or infused with alcohol. Here are the bestsellers that should make your bucket list.

1. Frog gummies at Bugis gummy bear shop

Bears & Friends’ frog gummies are not just shaped like the animal its name after but is also infused with apple and 2 layers of marshmallows.

2. Wine sparkling bears

Older customers will be delighted to learn that their childhood treat has gotten an alcoholic ‘upgrade’ through these wine sparkling bears.

If you need some candy to chew on while partying with your squad, this is the clear one to opt for.

3. Mastermind

Mastermind is a brain-shaped gummy with a unique strawberry and marshmallow combination that’ll blow your mind.

They say the strawberry pulp flows out when you take your first bite so we’re excited to give these chewy gummies a try.

4. Gin and tonic gummy

Gin and tonic gummy bear is the spirit animal for drinking enthusiasts. These gummy bears taste like the cocktail with lime flavour combined with a pungent aftertaste.

Fill a glass with these candies and see if it’ll make you feel tipsy.

5. Fruit salad gummy

This holiday season, those with a sweet tooth can replace their fruit salad with a bowl of these fruity gummy bears. We aren’t sure if these will fulfil your daily fibre and vitamin needs, but we guarantee that you’ll enjoy them thoroughly nonetheless.

6. Chilli gummy

We all know someone who die die has to have chilli added to everything they eat. With these Red Hot Chilli Pepper gummies, they can no longer say “no” the next time you offer them some gummy bears.

Bugis gummy bear shop is a 5-minute walk from Bugis MRT

Located in the heart of Kampong Gelam, Bears & Friends is a must-visit for those visiting one of the many hipster cafes at the heritage site

The confectionary is a short 5-minute walk from Bugis MRT station. Here are the deets:

Bears & Friends Singapore

Address: 78 Haji Lane, Singapore 189270

Opening hours: Mon-Thu: 12pm–8.30pm

Fri-Sat: 12–9.30pm

Sun: 12–8pm

Website: Bears & Friends Singapore

Visit Bugis gummy bear shop for yummy treats

Food trends might be changing rapidly in today’s world, but childhood snacks like gummy bears will always have a special place in our hearts.

If you’d like to grab yourself or your friends some gummy bears as treats this festive season, hop on down to Bears & Friends soon!

