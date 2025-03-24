Female tourist allegedly sexually assaulted by employee in Bugis hotel, police report filed

Bugis hotel employee arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting tourist

A Taiwanese tourist has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a hotel employee while staying at The Room@Bugis on 22 March.

According to the victim, the male staff member not only assaulted her but also forced her to sleep in a men’s room.

During the assault, she reportedly managed to push him off and hide before escaping.

Fearing for her safety and that of others, she sought out the nearest police station and came across a policewoman who could speak Mandarin. The officer helped her lodge a report.

Suspect arrested after DNA found on victim

Following investigations, police officers arrested the suspect after DNA evidence was reportedly found on the victim’s clothing.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the suspect is a 41-year-old Bangladeshi national who worked at the hotel.

He was charged in court on 24 March for outrage of modesty. If found guilty under Section 354A(1) of the Penal Code, he faces two to ten years in jail.

Court documents state that the alleged offence occurred at 4.22pm on 22 March.

The man is currently out on bail and is scheduled to return to court on 7 April.

Woman traumatised by alleged sexual assault

The incident reportedly left the victim traumatised, unable to sleep well or go on vacation again.

“I’ve spent money on a holiday and it’s left me mentally and physically exhausted. I’m actually panicking and scared.” She wrote on Threads.

However, she praised the Singapore criminal investigators for their professionalism. They also gave her psychological counselling.

Due to several netizens questioning her story, the woman posted a photo of her police case card.

She also uploaded a text message from the police requesting that she travel to the Police Cantonment Complex on 24 March to speak to investigating officers.

Additionally, the woman dug up an online review from 11 Dec 2024 for The Room@Bugis.

In it, the reviewer claimed that a Bangladeshi employee tried to sexually harass her by offering her free rooms.

It is unconfirmed if they were referring to the same employee.

MS News has reached out to The Room@Bugis for a statement on the incident.

