Bugis Nightclub Patrons Must Bring Both Wife & Mistress To Enjoy 50% Off On Valentine’s Day

Bugis Nightclub Offers 50% Off On Valentine’s Day, DM Them For Terms & Conditions

Valentine’s Day is coming soon, though some busy people may still be looking for a place to bring their bae on the special day.

They might want to consider a nightclub in Bugis that’s offering an attractive 50% promotion for that night.

However, there’s a small catch — it’s for people who don’t just have a special one, but a “special two”.

To enjoy the promotion, patrons must bring both their wife and their mistress along, the club said.

Bugis nightclub issues Valentine’s Day ‘challenge’

The nightspot behind this brazen promotion is Club Rich (富二代), located at 114 Middle Road.

Their name in Mandarin refers to the children (i.e second generation) of wealthy families.

They’ve issued customers a “challenge” for Valentine’s Day, which is this Tuesday (14 Feb).

They’ll give them 50% off their total bill that night, provided they bring along their wife together with their 小三 — a colloquial term for “mistress”.

Terms and conditions will apply, according to the poster. It’s unclear how they will verify such an arrangement when presented to them.

Netizens fervently discuss promotion

Whatever the logistics are, the promotion seems to have achieved the desired effect of gaining publicity, with netizens sharing the post more than 1,000 times.

Among the more than 300 comments was a seemingly earnest question: Can women take advantage of the offer by bringing their husbands and boyfriends? After all, gender equality is important.

Another commenter played along, asking if they would get more discounts for bringing more lovers.

If this is possible, some know people who have multiple paramours they can bring, causing the club to make a loss.

Some netizens even suggested bending the rules to bring their friends along.

In response to questions on their Instagram post, the club just asked people to send them a message to find out the terms and conditions.

Is discount worth suicidal task?

While the offer by Club Rich seems tempting, we’re not sure many people will take it up.

After all, a 50% discount may not be worth the suicidal task of entertaining two love interests at the same time.

Perhaps it may be safer to stay home and pore over Budget 2023, which will be announced that day.

Will you be taking them up on the offer? Do share your story with us if you do, or if you know someone who did.

