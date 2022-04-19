Bukit Batok Clinic Staff Kicks Pram After Woman Hurls Things At Her, Investigations Ongoing

Everhealth Clinic Apologises For Causing Alarm After Video Of Staff Kicking Pram Goes Viral

These days when conflicts arise, social media plays a huge role in ensuring that the issue will be promptly looked into and justice is doled out.

On Monday (18 Apr), a TikTok video that was later reposted on Facebook showed a Bukit Batok clinic staff kicking a pram as she quarrelled with a mum. Her son was seen trying to stop the argument from escalating.

As the video went viral, many questioned what was happening. Another video later surfaced, showing the mum knocking items in the clinic over, exchanging words with the staff.

Everhealth Family Clinic & Surgery has since apologised for the alarm the incident caused and assured the public that they are looking into the matter.

Bukit Batok clinic staff kicks pram during argument

In the TikTok video, the clinic staff, the mum, and her son were seen outside Everhealth Family Clinic & Surgery at Le Quest Mall in Bukit Batok.

Seconds in, the staff kicked a pram beside the mother and son duo.

As the two women continued their argument, the boy could be seen holding up his hand as he yelled in anguish for the staff to “just stop talking”.

The mum could also repeatedly be heard asking the staff, “What are you doing?”

She then remarked that she was going to call the police, reaching into her bag.

Hearing this, her son immediately turned to face her, shouting, “No, mummy, no!”

The mum hugged her son in an attempt to comfort him. Nonetheless, the argument between the two women continued.

The staff pointed and exclaimed that there was CCTV in the clinic while the mum questioned why she was being so rude to her.

At this point, the boy insisted that they would clean up the mess, perhaps in hopes of placating the staff.

Simultaneously, they both replied to him. His mum told him not to do that while the staff assured him that she was not scolding him.

In reply, the boy said, “Then don’t shout already”. His mum chimed in, saying that she didn’t understand why the staff gave her a medical certificate (MC) and why she was being “so rude”.

The staff then said to the mum that she got a five-day MC and accused her of being the one who asked her son to help.

As they walked away, the mum said she would be reporting the incident to the police, to which the staff offered up the clinic’s CCTV footage.

The whole time, her son cried as he clung to her.

Woman allegedly knocked items off counter at Bukit Batok clinic

Later that day, another video emerged on Reddit allegedly showing what happened earlier on in the clinic.

In the video, which had no sound, the staff behind the counter and the mum appeared to already be arguing.

The mum then knocked down several pamphlet stands on the receptionist’s counter.

Following that, the staff came out from behind the counter and confronted the mum. The boy could also be seen trying to stop the staff.

The mother and son then left the clinic, only for the mum to return soon after, hurling another item at the staff.

In retaliation, the staff threatened to throw an item at her as well. It was then that the staff followed her out of the clinic.

According to the timestamp on the CCTV footage, the incident occurred on Monday (18 Apr) at 9.08am.

Everhealth Family Clinic & Surgery investigating

Netizens who saw the videos were quick to react, taking to Google Reviews to express their dissatisfaction.

Since yesterday, many have left 1-star reviews for Everhealth Family Clinic & Surgery. Their rating currently stands at 1.1 stars.

The same night of the incident, Everhealth Medical & Everhealth Family clinic took to Facebook to address the incident.

They apologised for the public alarm the TikTok video caused.

The clinic then asked that the public give them time to look into the matter.

Hope investigations clear up any misunderstanding

Since the full details behind the conflict are still unclear, it’s perhaps best not to speculate for now.

Let’s wait till investigations are over and a more objective account of what happened becomes available.

Hopefully, Everhealth clinic will get to the bottom of the matter and clear up the misunderstanding between both parties.

Featured images adapted from Fast_Reach4438 on Reddit and SGVirality on Facebook.