Bukit Batok Clinic Receives Crank Calls After Viral Dispute, Stresses Zero Tolerance Against Harassment

Bukit Batok Clinic Reports Increased Number Of Crank Calls After Viral Clash

When incidents gain massive attention after being reported in the news, the public furore can take a while to die down. If businesses are involved, chances are, they could be pranked and harassed.

This was evident throughout the ongoing saga of the highly viral dispute captured outside a clinic in Bukit Batok. An altercation between the receptionist of Everhealth Family Clinic and a woman quickly spread like wildfire through social media.

Everhealth Medical and Family Clinic has since apologised for the incident, adding that they have reprimanded their employee and put her on leave.

However, they have also reported receiving an increased number of crank calls asking for details on the incident. In the wake of the harassment, the clinic reminded netizens that they have a zero-tolerance policy towards the abuse of employees.

Bukit Batok clinic reports crank calls after dispute

On Wednesday (20 Apr), Everhealth Medical and Family Clinic revealed that their staff and doctor have been suffering “relentless blaming”.

They urged the public to be aware of a government policy of zero tolerance towards abuse and harassment of healthcare workers since Feb 2021. According to the Ministry of Health, they would not hesitate to take appropriate action when such incidents arise.

The clinic added a comment under a separate post that they have been receiving crank calls.

These calls often badgered them for details of the dispute, affecting their operating hours.

In addition, the clinic feared increased harassment of the receptionist due to her involvement in the incident.

Netizens have also filed several negative reviews against the clinic, decreasing its rating on Google Reviews to 1.5.

Ongoing investigation into incident at Bukit Batok clinic

The impact of the incident wasn’t just limited to the increased reception of crank calls.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has reported receiving multiple police reports about the incident on Thursday (21 Apr). An investigation into the situation is currently ongoing.

They were unable to confirm if the clinic made all the reports.

The dispute at the clinic first came to public attention on Monday (18 Apr) through a video showing the receptionist kicking a pram and shouting at a woman.

Shortly after, another video emerged on Reddit, portraying a different side to the incident.

In the clip, the woman harasses the receptionist before pushing the pamphlet stands off the front desk.

The incident has since become highly controversial. The clinic apologised for the incident and stated that the receptionist was placed on a leave of absence.

Treat healthcare staff with respect

It is easy to get swept away in the emotions of the general controversy surrounding highly viral incidents. However, we must remember that the parties involved in the conflict may also want to move on.

The actions of one individual certainly do not reflect on the business as a whole. The clinic does not deserve punishment for a single situation.

Hopefully, both this clinic and members of the public will be able to move on from the incident soon.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.