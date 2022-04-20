Bukit Batok Clinic Apologises For Viral Confrontation, Puts Employee On Leave Of Absence

Bukit Batok Clinic Apologises For Employee’s Behaviour In Viral Video

Singapore is no stranger to confrontations between employees and customers. On 18 Apr, a video of one such clash at a Butik Batok clinic went viral on social media.

The clip shows a dramatic altercation between two women, including a receptionist from Everhealth Medical and Everhealth Family Clinic.

The clinic has since issued a statement on Facebook apologising for the receptionist’s behaviour.

They also revealed that they have placed the staff on a leave of absence.

Bukit Batok Family Clinic apologises for employee’s behaviour

On 18 Apr, a video of a clinic staff member kicking a pram during a heated argument with a woman went viral online.

As the other woman fought back, her son attempted to de-escalate the situation by telling them to stop.

Everhealth Medical and Everhealth Family Clinic first apologised for the incident on the same day, stating that they would look into the matter.

Then, on Tuesday (19 Apr), the clinic shared another update on Facebook.

They announced that the employee in question has been reprimanded and put on a leave of absence. They also apologised for the “stress caused yesterday to the mother and child”.

Second video shows what happened before the argument

After the first video went viral, several netizens pointed out that it only depicts one side of the altercation.

Later that day, another clip emerged on Reddit, revealing the events prior to the viral fight.

The second video shows the customer arguing with the receptionist before hurling something at her.

Before leaving the clinic, the woman turns around to push several pamphlet stands off the desk. She then comes back in to throw another item at the receptionist.

Enraged, the receptionist threatens to throw an item at the woman as well, before following her out of the clinic. This is presumably when their now-infamous clash begins.

Hopefully, official apology clears up misunderstandings

With the clinic confirming that they have taken the necessary action, all misunderstandings between both parties can hopefully be cleared up.

The second video that shows another side of the story should also serve as a reminder to refrain from jumping to conclusions.

Hence, it is best not to speculate about what may have happened since the reason behind the altercation is still unclear.

Featured images adapted from Google Maps and SG Virality on Facebook.