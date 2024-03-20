Man loiters around Bukit Batok HDB corridor before stealing resident’s S$30 slippers

Man steals Bukit Batok HDB resident’s slippers in the middle of the night

Despite the risks involved, many HDB dwellers still have the habit of leaving their footwear outside their apartments.

Recently, a family in Bukit Batok discovered that a pair of red slippers, placed on a shoe rack outside their house, went missing.

When they looked through their CCTV footage, the homeowners found that a suspicious man had stolen the red slippers after loitering along the corridor.

What perhaps made the incident even more bizarre was that the unbranded slippers cost just S$30, which led the homeowners to think that the thief must have “probably liked the colour”.

Man steals slippers from Bukit Batok HDB unit

Earlier this week, Ikha — who goes by @nnnzbk on TikTok — posted a clip of a stranger stealing footwear outside her family home.

Dubbing it a “window shopping” incident, the 29-year-old teacher told MS News that the incident happened at West Scape, a BTO estate in Bukit Batok, at about 3.30am on Sunday (17 March).

In the video, a man wearing a face mask and dressed in black could be seen loitering along the corridor, passing by Ikha’s doorway several times.

The man’s intentions were unclear, but he had his gaze fixed on Ikha’s shoe rack each time he walked past the apartment.

After sauntering past the unit at least three times, the man decided it was time to strike.

From behind the pillar, he stretched his hand out and swiftly grabbed a pair of bright red flip-flops from the shoe rack, pulling off the ‘heist’ in under two seconds.

With the slippers in his possession, the man disappeared into the night.

Police investigating incident

Speaking to MS News, Ikha said the slippers in question belong to her husband and cost about S$30.

When asked if she had any guesses as to why the man chose to steal the unbranded slippers, Ikha quipped:

As what most of the comments said, he probably liked the colour. 😂

Ikha added that this was the first time such an incident happened in the one year since her family moved into the BTO unit.

Despite having CCTV footage of the incident, she said neither her family nor those staying around her can recognise the man.

Footage from her neighbours’ doorbell camera, however, show him walking past their units after committing the theft.

Interestingly, one of the TikTok users claimed they spotted the man at Skyline — another BTO estate nearby.

Ikha and her husband have lodged a police report regarding the incident. The police are investigating the case.

