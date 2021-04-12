Bukit Batok Neighbourhood Park Has New Playground With Tall Tube Slides & Elevated Boardwalk

Neighbourhood parks are an important green lung in our estates. They provide residents with ample space for walks, picnics, and games.

Now, residents in Bukit Batok Central can look forward to more exciting leisure and playtimes with the opening of a newly renovated park.

Enter Fuji Hill Park, located near Block 225, which was officially opened on Sunday (11 Apr).

The park has a new playground with long stretches of tube slides, tall climbing structures and rope obstacles for both younger and older kids.

Let’s check out what the rejuvenated space has to offer to residents, both young and old.

Bukit Batok has new playground for little & bigger tots

On Sunday (11 Apr), Bukit Batok MP Mr Pillai announced on Facebook the opening of Fuji Hill park.

It comes with an exciting new playground with 2 play areas for both the younger and older kids.

The most eye-catching feature is a long stretch of tube slide which stems from a tall climbing structure.

Older kids who’s a daredevil at heart will enjoy the thrill ride and monkeying around.

Added is a series of rope obstacles, where the ‘lil ones can embark on their own adventures and learn about cooperation.

For the tiny tots, the new playground has an area with a merry-go-round with a mini-slide, climbing call and more.

Since the playground is located at the base of Fuji Hill, parents and kids will find the area beside Blk225 extremely accessible.

Elevated boardwalk for a stroll

Another feature that makes the Bukit Batok neighbourhood park stand out is probably its elevated boardwalk.

It’s perfect for taking a stroll in the park, while overseeing the greenery and the neighbourhood.

Moreover, reach the summit platform of Fuji Hill is made easier with jogging and walking paths.

Ideal for a weekend playdate

The newly opened neighbourhood park is found right along Bukit Batok Central Road, next to Block 225. Here’s how to get there:

The boardwalks and new playground sound ideal for a family day. If you live in the neighbourhood, do head down to check it out!

