2 uncles injured during brawl at Bukit Panjang coffee shop, chairs thrown at them

Uncles reportedly engage in drunken brawl at Bukit Panjang brawl coffee shop

Two uncles suffered injuries after a group of them took part in a drunken brawl at a coffee shop in Bukit Panjang last Saturday (2 Aug).

Video footage of the incident, posted on Instagram by sgfollowsall, showed two men being hit by chairs while lying on the floor.

2 men hit by chairs while lying on the floor

The clip starts with the two men, one in an orange T-shirt and the other wearing a white T-shirt, writhing on the floor.

Two other men, in dark green and light yellow T-shirts, hit them with plastic chairs.

They are restrained by others, including a younger man in a singlet, who returns the chairs.

Another uncle pulls the arms of the two men more than once to prevent them from further attacking the men lying on the floor.

Man kicked in the face

However, the men in green and yellow tops still seem to be angry.

As the man in green is pulled back, the man in yellow takes a chair and attempts to hit the man in orange on the ground again, but is stopped by the man in the singlet.

Nevertheless, the kicks the man in the face instead.

The two men on the ground struggle to get up but are apparently unable to do so.

Police called over Bukit Panjang brawl

When Shin Min Daily News visited the coffee shop on Sunday (3 Aug), employees said it was crowded when a brawl broke out among the group of uncles, who appeared to be drunk.

A customer is believed to have called the police.

A Western food stall employee said the police stayed for about an hour.

An ambulance also arrived, as the uncles in white and orange appeared to be bleeding from their mouths.

The man in the white T-shirt is a regular and usually comes in the evening, the worker added.

A fish soup stallholder who has worked at the coffee shop for three years said that while there are usually many uncles drinking there, this was the first time she had seen a fight break out.

2 men injured during Bukit Panjang brawl

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the fight at about 8.10pm on 2 Aug.

It took place at Block 257 Bangkit Road.

Two men aged 57 and 65 sustained injuries, but refused to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

