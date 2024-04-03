Bukit Panjang sees 2 more million-dollar HDB flats just 7 months after first one

2 more Bukit Panjang flats sold for S$1M or more in less than a year

In September 2023, a Premium Apartment on Jelebu Road became the first million-dollar resale flat in Bukit Panjang when it fetched S$1.02 million.

Less than a year later, two more HDB flats in the town have crossed the seven-figure mark.

One is also a Premium Apartment on Jelebu Road while the other is situated along Jelapang Road.

Bukit Panjang Premium Apartment sold to young couple for more than S$1 million

According to data from HDB, a 126-sqm Premium Apartment at 184 Jelebu Road was sold for S$1,007,788 in March.

The unit is located somewhere on the 22nd to 24th floor and has slightly more than 78 years left on its lease.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the property agent who handled the transaction shared that the flat was sold to a young couple.

Since the apartment is close to their parents’ home, the first-time buyers were eligible for the S$20,000 Proximity Housing Grant.

The agent said upon hearing about the million-dollar transaction last September, the sellers had confidence in setting a similar asking price.

They were planning to purchase a condominium after selling their flat and were willing to wait for the right buyer to come along.

The agent noted that the unit attracted lots of interest from potential buyers as it is near the MRT station and three shopping malls.

He said that the couple was probably willing to shell out such a high amount for the flat as it has plenty of room for them to start a family.

Moreover, their parents can help look after their children since they live nearby, and Zhenghua Primary School is also in the area.

“The buyers need not spend too much time and money on renovations so they can move in quickly,” the agent added.

Jelapang Road apartment sold for S$1 million this month

Bukit Panjang is on an apparent roll with million-dollar HDB flats.

Just this month, a unit at 532 Jelapang Road changed hands for exactly S$1 million.

The unit measures 142 sqm and is located between the 19th and 21st floors.

It has a remaining lease of 74 years.

Shin Min Daily News highlighted that there were 74 million-dollar resale transactions in January this year.

February saw 50 of such deals, while that number went up to 61 in March.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.

