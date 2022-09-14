Bukit Timah HDB Maisonette Sold For S$1.28M, Two-Storied Houses In High Demand

Maisonette In Bukit Timah Bought For S$1.28M

A Bukit Timah maisonette has just been sold for S$1.28 million, a record price in the estate.

Maisonettes, which are two-storey HDB flats, are rare as the Government has stopped building them. They’re also prized for their spacious layout, spread out across two floors instead of one, which is the case for most HDB flats.

Property site 99.co reported on Wednesday (14 Sep) that the flat, located at Block 6 Toh Yi Drive, measured 1,572 square feet.

The lease commenced in 1989 and has a little less than 65 years remaining.

Maisonettes are only found on the resale market as HDB stopped building them in 2012. They’ve since been replaced by executive condos.

Demand for this particular maisonette is high for several reasons.

One of them is the flat’s close proximity to three schools in the area:

Bukit Timah Primary School

Methodist Girls’ School

Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School

It is also located close to Beauty World MRT station and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. An integrated transport hub and community building are also being built in the area.

The unique flat design with two stories is also attractive as they contain more rooms than other HDB designs.

A maisonette in Toh Yi Drive can contain four rooms and up to three bathrooms.

They also contain a dining room, living room, kitchen, and balcony.

The bedrooms and bathrooms tend to be located on the upper level.

Other maisonettes may be sold for even more

The S$1.28 million price currently sets the record for the estate, but perhaps not for long.

Other maisonettes in the same estate are still for sale, and they may well exceed the S$1.3 million mark.

A check on PropertyGuru shows at least three HDB maisonette listings along Toh Yi Drive, all going for at least S$1.28 million or above.

99.co also noted that eight out of nine million-dollar flats sold in Bukit Timah over the past year have been maisonettes, perhaps indicating that owners are willing to pay a premium for them.

