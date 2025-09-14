7 cases of allegedly fraudulent bulk orders made by ‘SAF personnel’, MINDEF makes police reports

MINDEF cautions against bulk orders made by individuals claiming to be SAF personnel

More Singapore businesses have reported fraudulent bulk orders made by individuals claiming to be Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel, with a bakery in Upper Thomson Road and a nasi lemak eatery in Novena also becoming victims.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a Facebook post on Sunday (14 Sept) that it is aware of seven cases, and has made police reports about them.

No evidence that bulk orders made by SAF personnel

SAF takes “a serious view” of such cases, MINDEF said.

It reiterated its position made in a Facebook post on 10 Sept, saying that it has “not found any evidence that these individuals are affiliated with the SAF”.

The ministry urged the public and businesses to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to the police.

It also cited a police advisory issued on 28 July that warned about fake bulk order scams.

The release advised businesses to independently verify the identity of whoever they are corresponding with, as a mandatory step in their business processes.

They should also avoid making payments or deposits in advance to new suppliers.

Upper Thomson bakery also received bulk order from ‘SAF personnel’

Unfortunately, a fourth business has reportedly fallen victim, with Yi Jia Bakery House Cafe coming forward to tell its story.

The bakery along Upper Thomson Road told 8world News that it had received a call at 12 noon on Thursday (11 Sept), from a man claiming to be from “Bedok Camp”.

He said they were having a welcome event for new recruits but their original supplier was unable to deliver.

Thus, they urgently needed S$1,500 worth of baked goods for 120 to 150 people, to be picked up by 6pm the next day.

When asked for full payment upfront, the man said at 4pm that his staff had already finished work and he would apply for the funds the next morning.

He then continued the conversation with a different number, claiming his phone was spoilt.

2 men communicate with bakery using 3 different numbers

The next day, a different man contacted the bakery, claiming to be a colleague of the first man.

But his voice sounded strange, with unclear pronunciation, as though he was using a voice changer.

The two men proceeded to call the bakery using three different numbers to confirm the order details, communicating via voice call.

According to the audio heard by 8world reporters, the first man had a thick Malaysian Chinese accent and spoke amid a noisy background.

He kept on making adjustments to the order, for example, saying he wanted more of a certain item and claiming he had fewer recruits.

He also claimed several times that he had to attend meetings and would discuss with his “boss” about the order amount.

Bakery ghosted after pressing for payment

On the day of collection, the second man claimed the first man was busy and asked the bakery to record a video as proof that the goods were ready before he could apply for funds from his superiors.

He also repeatedly asked for the contact information of their supplier and their pricing, saying the camp was looking for a new supplier of ready-to-eat meals.

The bakery owner found this unreasonable and finally threatened to call the police if they did not pay up and collect the goods.

At about 4pm on collection day, the other party eventually deleted most of the conversation after being pressed for payment repeatedly.

Bakery lost about S$900

Bakery owner Luo Qiufeng (transliterated from Mandarin), 62, said she was “really angry” at herself for trusting the men, which resulted in financial losses and a waste of her employees’ time.

She ended up selling some of the baked goods and giving away the rest to customers and elderly folks living alone, estimating her losses to be about S$900.

Mdm Luo said her shop had been open for 14 years and has always requested payment upfront for orders.

This time, however, she made an exception as she was told it was an urgent order for an “army camp”, she added.

She was also puzzled over why anybody would do this, questioning the point of wasting people’s time and energy.

Man orders 150 portions of nasi lemak for ‘army camp’

In an Instagram post on Thursday (11 Sept), a nasi lemak eatery in Novena revealed that it had also fallen for a similar ruse.

Sedap Nasi Lemak, located in Goldhill Shopping Centre along Thomson Road, said it received a call from a young-sounding guy named “Luke” on 8 Sept.

He said he urgently needed nasi lemak for 150 people for his “army camp”.

He would collect the order at 1pm on 9 Sept — giving only one day of notice.

Police report made after no-show

When asked for an advance payment, Luke said they would need to provide “documentation” for approval before getting payment.

The eatery mobilised its whole team to prepare the order despite there being insufficient time for this “approval”, happy at getting such a big order.

However, on the day of collection, Luke failed to answer their many calls, and they realised that it could have been a scam.

Finally, a police report was made after several unanswered calls.

Eatery forced to throw away food

Faced with 150 packets of nasi lemak, Sedap tried to sell them at a discount.

They managed to sell 20 packets to a friend from a gym in Novena Square, and a few more to customers in the afternoon.

But they were forced to throw away the rest of the food, having no idea which charity to give it to.

Describing it as a “lesson to learn”, the eatery nevertheless seemed reluctant to accept only orders with advance payment in future.

They said that seemed like an “overly harsh approach”, adding that doing business involves some degree of risk.

4th & 5th local business to receive bulk orders from ‘SAF personnel’ this week

Yi Jia Bakery House Cafe and Sedap Nasi Lemak are the fourth and fifth local businesses to come forward about allegedly fraudulent bulk orders this week.

Earlier this week, Muhammad Shazain Faiha Muslim Food Paradise in Tiong Bahru Market said someone had ordered 150 packets of nasi biryani, saying he was an “officer” without specifying which camp he was from.

Kiki Florist in KAP Mall and Breaditation Bakery in Jalan Besar said they were contacted by someone claiming to be from “Bedok Camp”, just like Yi Jia Bakery.

All five businesses ended up being ghosted, they said.

