MINDEF debunks rumours that fraudulent bulk order at Tiong Bahru biryani stall were by SAF personnel

No evidence that fraudulent bulk biryani orders were made by SAF personnel: MINDEF

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has refuted claims that a case of fraudulent bulk food orders involved personnel from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

The fraudster had reportedly ordered 150 packets of biryani from a stall in Tiong Bahru before becoming uncontactable.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (10 Sept), MINDEF said it has investigated reports of the fraudulent bulk food order.

However, MINDEF debunked allegations claiming that the individual involved was affiliated with the SAF.

“We take a serious view of this, and urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police,” said the defence ministry.

Hawker stall received fraudulent order for 150 packets of biryani

On Tuesday (9 Sept), hawker stall Muhammad Shazain Faiha Muslim Food Paradise called for residents’ support after falling for the scam.

To minimise food waste, the stall said it will be selling the 150 packets of chicken and mutton biryani at a “special price”.

Tanjong Pagar GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Foo Cexiang subsequently reshared the stall’s post, urging residents to support them.

The excess food was sold out within three hours.

In a separate Facebook post, the hawker added that 80 boxes of biryani were distributed to residents staying in nearby rental flats.

“I feel truly blessed and humbled by Tiong Bahru residents and many other kind souls’ selflessness,” he wrote.

Police investigating

Speaking to 8world News, the hawker said the scammer had placed the order over a call.

When the hawker tried asking for a deposit, the scammer claimed he could not do so as he was from the SAF.

Upon hearing that the meals were for military personnel, the hawker shared that he added complimentary meat and rice for each portion.

However, the ‘customer’ failed to turn up and eventually became uncontactable.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the police confirmed that they are investigating the case.

