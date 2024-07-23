TikTok star donates 1,000 burger buns to migrant workers after S’pore Expo fest gets cancelled

TikTok star ‘Danny OneStar’ donates 1,000 burger buns to migrant workers

Instead of wasting 1,000 burger buns, Muhamad Iqbal Abdul Razak — more famously known as ‘Danny OneStar’ — chose to donate them to migrant workers.

This comes after ‘Trifecta Fest’, an event scheduled to take place at Singapore Expo from 12 to 14 July, was cancelled.

Speaking to Berita Harian, the 36-year-old said he felt delighted when he saw migrant workers appreciating his small “gift”.

“Instead of throwing them away, it is better for me to distribute them. I was also really touched that these workers wholeheartedly accepted them. Some bought the rub or sambal, and drinks. They even ate in front of me while saying thank you, although I only gave them empty buns,” said Iqbal.

“For me, this reduces waste and I consider this a form of charity,” he added.

In a TikTok video, Iqbal was seen distributing burger buns to the migrant workers in Jurong.

Invested $12,000 for stint at the cancelled Expo fest

According to Berita Harian, Iqbal spent about $12,000 on the Expo event. These included expenses for cooking ingredients, rent, wages, and transportation.

He added that the ‘Trifecta Fest’ was supposed to be the first trade fair he participated in. The 36-year-old also shared plans to hold a TikTok livestream to market his ‘Berserak Burger’ business.

“I had even prepared about 160kg of beef and 50 kilograms of chicken to prepare the ‘Berserak Burger’, but was forced to find a place to freeze the meat,” he said.

Iqbal had sought help from a friend to salvage the ingredients. However, as the burger buns could not be kept for long, he decided to distribute them to the migrant workers.

Expo fest cancelled at last minute

The ‘Trifecta Fest’, due to happen at Singpaore Expo from 12 to 14 July, was cancelled at the 11th hour due to licensing and financing issues.

Enigma Collective — the organisers — are reportedly in discussion with Singapore Expo to return the advanced payment to the affected business owners.

They hope to resolve the issue by early September.

Featured image adapted from @danny_one_star on TikTok.