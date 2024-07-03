Hassan Sunny donates $10K received from Chinese fans to Muhammadiyah Welfare Home

Hassan Sunny donates S$10,000 to non-profit organisation

On Tuesday (2 July), Singaporean goalkeeper Hassan Sunny donated S$10,000 from the money he received from Chinese football fans to charity.

The beneficiary is Muhammadiyah Welfare Home, a non-profit organisation located at Pasir Ris.

Last month, the 40-year-old achieved overnight fame among Chinese fans after his performance in the World Cup qualifiers prevented Thailand from advancing to the World Cup, therefore helping China advance instead.

Following the match, fans flocked to Hassan’s nasi padang stall and flooded its QR code with donations.

Donation from Hassan Sunny will go towards home’s fundraiser

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Hassan shared that it was easy for him to choose the beneficiary.

The home cares for boys aged between 10 and 19 years old who were admitted under the Care and Protection Orders, Compassionate Grounds, or sent by agencies such as the Court and the Ministry of Social & Family Development (MSF).

He noted that he could empathise with the struggles that the home faces as he did not come from a well-to-do family.

The S$10,000 donation from Hassan will be channelled to the home’s fundraising campaign and will help with the home’s operating costs.

Previously urged Chinese fans to stop transferring money

In June, Hassan told 8world News that the donations he received from Chinese fans were beyond his control.

When queried about how he wishes to handle the funds, he expressed his intentions to donate the proceeds.

In an Instagram post, the goalkeeper also urged the fans to stop transferring money to his stall’s QR code and to support him through rational means instead.

The Lions footballer further denied rumours that he received a sum of up to S$5.8 million.

