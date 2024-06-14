Hassan Sunny urges Chinese fans to stop transferring money, plans to donate proceeds

Hassan Sunny urges Chinese fans to stop transferring money

Following Singapore’s World Cup qualifier match against Thailand on Tuesday (12 June), Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has found newfound fame, particularly among Chinese football fans.

The 40-year-old has also received donations from Chinese fans as his performance indirectly helped China reach the next round of qualifiers.

The goalkeeper has since issued a statement urging fans to stop transferring funds. He also said that he plans on donating the proceeds he had received.

Hassan Sunny thanked Chinese fans for their support & passion

On Thursday (13 June), Hassan shared an Instagram post addressed to his Chinese fans.

In the post, he expressed gratitude for the support over the past few days and said he felt the fan’s passion wholeheartedly.

The goalkeeper noted that the QR payment code for his nasi padang stall has been circulated widely on the internet.

His stall, Dapur Hassan Muslim Food in Tampines, has also been showered with glowing reviews by Chinese fans after Tuesday’s match.

Hassan further noted that some online videos had been altered with fake QR codes.

As such, he urged everyone to stop transferring money to him and to support him through rational means instead.

Plans to donate money that he received

Speaking to 8world News, Hassan said the Chinese fans’ donations were beyond his control.

When asked how he plan on handling the funds, the 40-year-old said he intends on donating the proceeds.

“When you receive money that doesn’t belong to you, you must donate it,” he stressed.

He also denied rumours about receiving up to S$5.8 million.

Also read: S’porean GK Hassan Sunny’s stall receives donations from Chinese fans after he pulls off vital saves against Thailand

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Football Association of Singapore and by Eatbook.